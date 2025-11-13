Emirates Suspends Flights to Damascus from 15 November

Emirates Airlines has announced it will suspend its scheduled services between Dubai and Damascus starting 15 November 2025. The final flight on the route will operate on 14 November, after which services will be paused until further notice.

A spokesperson for the airline said the decision followed a routine operational review aimed at optimising fleet deployment in line with Emirates’ wider strategic priorities. He confirmed that all passengers holding bookings beyond that date would be rebooked on flydubai services.

The spokesperson added that the airline “extends its apologies to customers for any inconvenience caused” and expressed hope that operations would resume as soon as conditions allow.

Meanwhile, flydubai has confirmed it will continue operating its regular Dubai–Damascus service, maintaining uninterrupted air connectivity between the two cities. The budget carrier anticipates increased demand following the transfer of Emirates passengers and has advised early booking to secure seats.

Emirates’ decision comes amid a broader reshuffling of regional air routes to Syria, even as the Syrian government under President Ahmed Sharaa seeks to expand aviation cooperation with friendly nations to bolster trade and tourism.

The suspension is understood to reflect Emirates’ internal strategic realignment and is not linked to political considerations—particularly given the growing economic ties between the UAE and Syria. These include recent Emirati investments in the country, most notably the start of operational activities by DP World at the port of Tartous. With flydubai sustaining the route, air traffic between Dubai and Damascus will remain intact.

