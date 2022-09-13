Syrian Aviation Organization Denies Return of Turkish Civil Aviation in Syrian Airspace

The General Organization of Syrian Civil Aviation denied the rerun of Turkish civil aviation in the Syrian skies, according to SANA.

“No request was received from the Turkish side for using the Syrian airspace by Turkey’s civil aviation,” the Organization Director, Basem Mansour, said in a statement to SANA reporter, adding that all rumours circulated on some social media pages are unfounded.

The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.