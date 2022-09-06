SDF, Coalition Raid ISIS Financer’s House in Syria’s Hassakeh

The operation was conducted by the SDF in cooperation with the U.S.-led Global Coalition, according to North Press.

Special Units of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), in cooperation with the U.S.-led Global Coalition, stormed a house of a wanted individual “responsible for facilitating the funding” of Islamic State Organization (ISIS), in al-Qamishli Street in Hassakeh governorate, northeast Syria.

North Press correspondent, who was present at the site of the incident, said that the operation was carried out on Monday midnight at about 01:47 am with the coalition’s helicopters and sniffer dogs.

“The arrestee was responsible for facilitating the funding of ISIS cells and their leaders in the regions of NE Syria,” the SDF Press Center said.

Romel Sharif, a trader in the city and owner of Romel shop for money exchange and remittances, was arrested during the operation.

He was transferred to his office in the al-Mufti neighbourhood in Hassakeh, and electronic equipment was found in his possession, according to the SDF Press Center.

According to eyewitnesses, the military forces left the site and headed towards their base, northwestern Hassakeh.

Video footage showed cars picking up SDF fighters, heading towards the house of the aforementioned man and parked in front of his house during the raid.

In the video, aircrafts were heard flying over the area.

This comes in the framework of Operation Humanity and Security which the Internal Security Forces of North and East Syria (Asayish) launched the second phase on August 25th in al-Hol Camp to pursue the ISIS sleeper cells.

The first phase was launched in 2021 in response to calls of community and tribal leaders in the al-Hol countryside to reduce crimes at the camp.

