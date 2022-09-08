Mekdad Receives Credentials of Brazilian Ambassador, WFP’s Representative

Faisal al-Mekdad, received Thursday a copy of the credentials of Andre Santos as the ambassador of Brazil to Syria, according to SANA.

Mekdad also received credentials of Kenneth Ray Crossley as the representative of the United Nations World Food Program in Syria.

Both sides stressed the importance of enhancing the historical relationship between Syria and the World Food Program to deliver aid to the Syrian people.

