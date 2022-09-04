Autonomous Administration Delegation Visits New Hassakeh Governor

The governor has asked the AANES not to prevent students from pursuing education in regime schools, according to Enab Baladi.

For the first time, a delegation from the Autonomous Administration has met with the new governor of Hassakeh, Louay Sayoh, at the governorate headquarters. The delegation comprised the co-head of the Department of Foreign Relations, Badran Jia Kurd, and military personnel from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF),

According to information obtained by Enab Baladi from an employee within the governorate headquarters, the meeting was aimed at “security coordination between the two sides,” especially in the town of Tal Tamr, in northwest Hassakeh.

At present, Tal Tamr and various areas of rural Hassakeh are under almost daily bombardment by the Turkish-backed National Army. Meanwhile, the SDF accuses the regime of not responding to what it describes as “attacks by the Turkish army.”

Schools

During the meeting, it was also demanded that the Autonomous Administration not obstruct students from pursuing their education in the regime’s schools. The demand followed news circulated among the region’s residents concerning the Autonomous Administration’s plans to transfer some schools back to the regime’s control.

In recent times, Enab Baladi has observed an increase in the licensing of private schools that adopt the curricula issued by the regime government’s Ministry of Education. These schools operate in neighbourhoods under SDF’s control, with some witnessing more than one such school opening.

Kurdish websites, including Bas News, outlined the reasons for the “security coordination” meeting between the two parties, noting that this coordination has been ongoing “since the Democratic Union Party (PYD) took over the administration of Kurdish areas from the regime.”

Last April, the Internal Security (Asayish) forces took control of several government buildings and departments belonging to the regime forces in the Qamishli security zone. This development coincided with Asayish’s cornering of the regime forces in the Hassakeh security zone; however, hours later they withdrew from this position.

At the time, news pages loyal to SDF published photos that — according to those pages — depicted government buildings belonging to Syrian regime forces, which they had seized during the tension between the two sides.

For several months, regime forces have been deployed on the frontlines alongside the SDF against Turkish forces and the National Army factions supported by Turkey.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.