People’s Assembly Condemns Provocative Visit by U.S. House Speaker to Taiwan

The Syrian Parliament stressed its attachment to the One China policy, according to SANA.

The People’s Assembly condemned in the strongest terms the provocative visit of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan in early August.

“This visit is a flagrant violation and unacceptable interference in the domestic affairs of the People’s Republic of China and aims to strengthen divisions and escalate tension in the region; a policy that the U.S. has always adopted in cooperation with its Western allies against all countries that do not agree with its policies,” the Assembly said in a statement.

The Assembly added that this dangerous act completely undermined all previous international agreements, treaties and resolutions in this regard, and explicitly violated the One-China principle and the Three China – U.S. Communiques, and deliberately undermined peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait in particular and the region in general.

“All attempts to change the course of history and support the separatists in Taiwan will only result in a catastrophic failure because there is no alternative to the shining historical truth, which is the inevitable return of Taiwan to the motherland of the People’s China,” the Assembly concluded.

