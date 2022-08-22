11 Russian Raids on Idleb Area Cause Electricity Cuts to City

The SNA responded by shelling positions of both regime forces and the SDF, according to Syria TV.

On Monday, Russian aircraft launched 11 airstrikes targeting the Idleb area, which caused power outages in the city.

Local sources told Syria TV that Russian aircraft have launched 11 airstrikes so far, targeting the vicinity of Idleb city.

The sources added that one of the raids led to a power outage in the city, noting that flights are still continuing in the area.

Massacre in Al-Bab city, in Aleppo countryside

Last Friday, a popular market in the city of al-Bab, in the countryside of Aleppo, was hit by rocket shelling originating from the al-Shaala Radar point. Iranian militias are present in the area alongside regime forces, within the area of joint control between the regime and the SDF. The shelling killed 17 people.

A video published by Syria TV showed the destruction of the market and the attempts of the residents to rescue the wounded, amid the sound of ambulance sirens.

Syrian National Army factions (SNA) responded to the massacre in the city by shelling positions of both regime forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

A correspondent for Syria TV said that the factions of the National Army resumed their shelling with rocket launchers and artillery shells on positions of the SDF and the regime in the countryside of Aleppo in response to the massacre. However, demonstrations took place at several areas in the countryside of Aleppo in solidarity with the people of Bab city to demand the opening of fronts and respond to the shelling that threatened civilians.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.