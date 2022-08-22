Damascus-Ankara Normalization Wouldn’t Bring Peace – Ilham Ahmed

The SDC called on the democratic opposition to unite and play its role, according to North Press.

Ilham Ahmed, President of the Executive Committee of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), said on Monday that normalization between Syria and Turkey would not bring peace. However, it will deepen the crisis.

“Turkey has never supported Syrian revolution,” she tweeted, adding, “It used it [revolution] to serve its expansionist agendas based on colonialism and demographical changes.”

“Turkey used Syrian refugees,” she said.

The SDC president stressed that the “democratic and national opposition have to unify and play their role.”

Iranian Mehr news agency reported on Sunday that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin asked both Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad to participate in Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit (SCO) in Uzbekistan.

“The presidents of Syria and Turkey will probably meet on the sidelines of the meeting,” according to the Iranian news agency.

Turkey Has Nothing To Do With Syrian Issue – AKP

In a relevant story, Deputy Head of the ruling Justice and Development Party, Numan Kurtulmus, said Turkey is not responsible for the situation in Syria.

He said in a televised interview that foreign parties should find a quick solution “instead of sending weapons” to Syria.

He was referring to the US support for the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG).

The Turkish official’s statement comes at a time when Turkish forces and their affiliated armed Syrian opposition factions, also known as the Syrian National Army (SNA), are still spreading in north and northwestern Syria.

During the past years, Turkey has intervened militarily in several geographical cities extending from Idlib to Ras al-Ain) Sere Kaniye).

Despite of this, the Turkish official absolved his country of the responsibility for worsening the Syrian crisis to this level.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.