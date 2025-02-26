The Conference That Buried National Dialogue

The new Syrian authority had the opportunity to make the National Dialogue Conference a cornerstone for the Third Syrian Republic. Instead, it rushed the process, reducing it to a mere formality. A weak preparatory committee, lacking a comprehensive grasp of Syria’s political and social diversity, hastily organized the event. Held over just one day, with 600 participants and key northern and northeastern regions excluded, the conference failed to meet expectations.

Historically, Syria’s first founding conference (1919–1920) lasted for months, with well-informed delegates from across the region deliberating on constitutional matters. In contrast, today’s conference ignored a decade of deep political divisions and unresolved issues, including governance, state identity, ethnic diversity, economic recovery, and transitional justice.

Achieving stability requires inclusive representation. Yet, the conference lacked voices from major political groups, including Kurdish factions advocating for decentralization. Their exclusion, alongside the absence of clear mechanisms for selecting participants, made the event appear more like an exercise in control rather than a genuine effort at reconciliation.

Instead of fostering open discussion, the leadership framed the conference as a platform for submitting recommendations, without committing to implementing them. This ensured full state control over the process, preventing meaningful debate and reinforcing skepticism about the regime’s intent.

Despite urging Syrians to “be patient” and trust in a better future, the authorities themselves rushed to close sensitive national issues without proper engagement. With Syria facing an existential crisis—political turmoil, economic collapse, rising poverty, and an unstable security environment—this approach falls far short of the urgent, inclusive solutions needed.

Even the conference’s final communiqué was deliberately vague, omitting key terms like democracy and political pluralism, as if these were threats rather than essential pillars of modern governance. Instead of setting Syria on a path toward real dialogue and reform, the conference only deepened divisions and reinforced the status quo.

Ultimately, the National Dialogue Conference did not serve its intended purpose—it buried the very dialogue it was supposed to ignite.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.