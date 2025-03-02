Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa Forms Expert Committee to Draft Constitutional Declaration

Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa issued a presidential decree on Sunday, establishing an expert committee to draft the constitutional declaration that will serve as the legal framework for the country’s transitional phase. This decision aligns with the aspirations of the Syrian people for a state built on the rule of law and follows the resolutions of the recently concluded Syrian National Dialogue Conference.

The newly formed committee comprises prominent legal and constitutional scholars, including Dr. Abdul Hamid Al-Awak, Dr. Yasser Al-Huwish, Dr. Ismail Al-Khalfan, Dr. Rayan Kahilan, Dr. Mohammed Rida Jalakhi, Dr. Ahmed Korbi, and Dr. Bahiyya Mardini. Their mandate is to prepare a comprehensive draft of the constitutional declaration, which will be submitted to President Al-Sharaa for approval.

This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to establishing a democratic, legal, and institutional framework to govern Syria’s transitional period following the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024.

