UN Urges Parties in Syria not to Attack Civilians

Three UN officials expressed their deep concern about the ongoing hostilities in northern Syria, according to North Press.

In a joint statement released on Saturday, three UN officials expressed their deep concern about the ongoing hostilities in northern Syria, calling for all parties to protect civilians.

The officials are the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, Imran Riza, the Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, Muhannad Hadi and the UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Adele Khodr.

The statement noted the Turkish drone strike that targeted on August 18th a UN-affiliated education center in the countryside of Hassakeh, killing four girls and injuring 11 others.

It also mentioned the Syrian government forces shelling of the city of al-Bab in the east of Aleppo on August 19th, which resulted in 14 people losing their lives, including women and children, and wounding 38 others.

The statement said that “These terrible tragedies once again show that civilians, many of them women and children, continue to suffer the effects of ongoing hostilities in parts of Syria.”

The officials urged “all parties to take all feasible measures to minimize harm to civilians and abide by their obligations to protect civilians.”

Regarding the stalemate in the war-torn country, the statement stressed the UN commitment “to work with all stakeholders towards a peaceful and prosperous Syria, including advocating for a sustainable political solution for all Syrians.”

Protecting civilians is necessary “for a future where Syrians can rebuild their lives and live without fear of violence,” concluded the statement.

