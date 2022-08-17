Media Activist Killed Under Torture in Sednaya Prison

Ahmed Taysir al-Issa was arrested by the regime despite being part of a "settlement" agreement, according to Nedaa Post.

A media activist has died under torture in the notorious Sednaya military prison after being arrested by Syrian regime forces, despite having made a “settlement.”

Local sources in the Daraa governorate reported that activist Ahmed Taysir al-Issa was killed under torture in Sednaya military prison after more than three years of detention.

According to the website of the Ahrar Horan Gathering, the families of the victim received the news on Tuesday. The families did not receive the victim’s body. The Ahrar Horan Gathering reported that Issa hails from the town of Giza in the eastern countryside of Daraa.

Issa worked in the media field prior to the Syrian regime’s takeover of the Daraa governorate in July 2018. He was one of the cadres of the local Ahrar Horan Gathering.

The victim was deceived by the promises made by Russia and the Syrian regime during negotiations, such as a pledge not to prosecute those who participated in the revolutionary movement; instead, Russia and the Syrian regime undertook to conclude a “settlement” and “reconciliation” with them, giving them the option of remaining in the area instead of being displaced. However, the regime did not keep its promises and arrested Issa.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.