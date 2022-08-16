New Attack Targets U.S. Forces in Eastern Syria

The SDF has intensified its patrols and checkpoints on all axes in the vicinity of the field, according to Aram.

The al-Omar oil field base, which U.S. forces use as a military base for their forces in Deir-ez-Zor governorate, was rocketed by unknown assailants in eastern Syria.

Russia’s Sputnik news agency reported on Tuesday that a series of explosions were heard on Monday night. The explosions were caused by the targeting of the residential city that the U.S. military is using for its soldiers and officers in the Omar oil field.

“The explosions were followed by sirens and ambulances in the oil field, amid intensive overflights by reconnaissance aircraft and warplanes of U.S. forces in search of the source of the attack.”

For its part, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militia has intensified its patrols and checkpoints on all axes in the vicinity of the field, fearing any second attack that may target U.S. forces, according to the source.

The attack comes a day after the international coalition announced that its forces had been subjected to a similar attack by drones at the al-Tanf base in eastern Syria.

In its statement, the coalition noted that there were no casualties or damage mentioned, adding: “Other attempts at unidirectional unmanned vehicle attacks have not succeeded.”

