Drone Attack Targets U.S. Base in Syria, No Casualties

The attack occurred hours after Israeli airstrikes on western and central Syria killed three soldiers, according to Asharq al-Awsat.

An attack with drones hit a compound run by American troops and U.S.-backed Syrian opposition fighters in eastern Syria on Monday, the U.S. military said, adding that there were no casualties or damage.

The military said the attack took place in the vicinity of the al-Tanf base near where the borders of Syria, Jordan and Iraq meet. There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

U.S. and coalition troops are based at al-Tanf to train Syrian forces on patrols to counter militants from the ISIS group. The base is also located on the road serving as a vital link for Iranian-backed forces, stretching from Tehran to Lebanon.

The military statement said coalition troops in coordination with opposition fighters — known as Maghaweir al-Thowra — “responded to an attack by multiple unmanned aerial systems in the vicinity of al-Tanf Garrison” on Monday morning.

It said the troops successfully engaged one of the drones preventing its impact, while a second one detonated within the opposition forces’ compound, “resulting in zero casualties or reported damage.” The other attempted drone strikes were not successful, it added.

Maj. Gen. John Brennan, the commander of the Combined Joint Task Force, condemned the drone strike. “Such attacks put the lives of innocent Syrian civilians at risk and undermine the significant efforts by our Partner Forces to maintain the lasting defeat of ISIS,” he said.

1, wounded three others and caused material damage.

A Syrian opposition war monitor, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the Israeli strikes hit Syrian army positions where Iran-backed fighters are based.

Drone attacks on al-Tanf have been rare.

In October last year, U.S. officials said they believed Iran was behind a drone attack that month in al-Tanf saying at the time that they believed that the attacks involved as many as five drones laden with explosive charges. It said the drones hit both the US side of al-Tanf garrison and the side where Syrian opposition forces stay.

The October attacks came days after an Israeli airstrike on central Syria.

The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.