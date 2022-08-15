Shaaban: China Has Right to Defend its Sovereignty

Shaaban stressed that the One-China principle is internationally recognized and is in the interest of all Chinese people, according to the Syria Times.

Special Adviser at the Presidency of the Republic, Bouthaina Shaaban, has affirmed that China has the right to take all measures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Shaaban’s remarks came in an exclusive interview with Xinhua News Agency yesterday.

Shaaban said, “The purpose of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the Chinese region of Taiwan is media and propaganda to show that the United States is still the superpower in the world and that it can do whatever it pleases.”

Dr. Shaaban added that the results of what China took as steps in response to Pelosi’s visit were the opposite of what some American politicians wanted, as the military maneuvers it conducted were very important and demonstrated China’s seriousness in taking all steps to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to Dr. Shaaban, the main purpose of the United States is to try to show that it is the only dominant pole, while China wants a multipolar world and addresses the world in the language of cooperation rather than dominance adopted by the West.

Dr. Shaaban stressed that the One-China principle is internationally recognized and is in the interest of all Chinese people.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.