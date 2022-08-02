Foreign Ministry: Syria Recognizes Only One China

Syria condemned with the strongest terms the U.S. unprecedented provocative action towards China, according to SANA.

Syria expressed full support for China’s stances declared against the visit of the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives to Taiwan as “an act of hostility which doesn’t match international law and doesn’t respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the People’s Republic of China.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry said Syria condemned with the strongest terms the U.S. unprecedented escalation and provocative policy against China, reiterating that the declaration of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives to visit Taiwan during her Asian trip is “an act of hostility which doesn’t match with the international law, and doesn’t respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the People’s Republic of China.”

The statement pointed out that the U.S. hostile and reckless policies which target the states’ sovereignty, territorial integrity and right to self-determination have become a source of fear for the present and future of humanity, stressing that it is seen in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Latin America and inevitably in the European continent.

Syria stresses full and unlimited support to China’s efforts and principled stances in facing the foreign attempts to interfere in its internal affairs, either in Taiwan, Hong Kong or Xinjiang, the Statement went on to say.

“Syria recognizes only one China,” the Foreign Ministry said, adding that Syria completely supports the stances declared by China against the visit, in addition to China’s non-negotiable or non-bargaining right to adopt all measures and steps to defend its right to protect and preserve its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

