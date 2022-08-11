Two Russian Oil Tankers Arrive on Syrian Coast

The cargo of the two tankers amounted to about 13,000 tons of crude oil, according to Sawt al-Asima.

Exclusive sources have revealed to Sawt al-Asima that two Russian oil tankers arrived on the Syrian coast this week.

The sources said that the two Russian tankers arrived at the ports of Baniyas and Tartous, explaining that they came from the port of Feodosia in Crimea.

The sources added that the cargo of the two tankers amounted to about 13,000 tons of crude oil, divided into 6,600 tons carried by the Russian ship YAZ, and 6,500 tons on board the ship SIG.

According to the sources, the destination of the oil transported on board the two Russian tankers has not yet been determined. The oil could be intended for Russian bases in Syria, or it could be delivered to the regime’s government, similar to Iranian oil.

A few days ago, Russian media published news about the departure of several oil tankers from the port of Feodosia, days before the targeting of the Saki base, which is under Russian control, and is located next to the port west of Crimea. The departures included two tankers headed towards the Syrian coast, explaining that the tankers were spotted in late July in the Turkish Bosphorus strait.

Five Iranian oil tankers have arrived on the Syrian coast since the activation of a credit line from Iran. The latest tanker arrived at the port of Baniyas on July 21, with a load of one million barrels of crude oil.

