Syrian Opposition Denounces Visit of EU Delegation to Government-Held Areas

A statement by the Syrian Opposition cautioned against any rapprochement with Damascus, according to North Press

Syrian Opposition Coalition (SOC) denounced on Wednesday the visit of the head of the European Union (EU) to Syrian government-held areas a few days ago.

On August 8th, Dan Stoenescu, the Chargé d’Affaires of the EU to Syria, visited Aleppo Governorate in the first visit since 2011 to areas held by the government.

The SOC said, in a statement, that the visit came with the approach of the 9th anniversary of the chemical attack by the Syrian government against the civilians in Eastern Ghouta, which was condemned by the UN International Commission of Inquiry.

The EU Mission to Syria announced on its account on Twitter that Stoenescu arrived in Aleppo with representatives of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The EU to Syria declared that the visit came as a response to the rapid increase of humanitarian needs in Syria, as the Syrian crisis has not ended yet.

Read Also: EU Clarifies Delegation Visit to Syria

The SOC statement cautioned against any rapprochement, saying, “Any rapprochement or acceptance of this regime goes against the political solution and makes it useless, and reinforces the continuity of the Syrian people’s tragedy that rejects this regime completely.”

The SOC stressed on the necessity of “keeping on the international isolation of the regime which is responsible for killing hundreds of thousands of civilians and displacing millions.”

“Supporting the Syrians is an international moral responsibility that cannot be avoided, as well as a legal responsibility represented in adhering to UN Security Council Resolution 2254, according to which the Syrian people hope for a political transition,” the statement read.

“Every international resolution that extends the term of the regime will definitely deepen the tragedy and increase the number of killed, displaced and arrested people,” the SNA added.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.