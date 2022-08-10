EU Clarifies Delegation Visit to Syria

An official said the visit demonstrates the EU's continued and strong commitment to helping Syrians in need, according to Baladi News.

The Chargé d’affaires of the EU Delegation to Syria, Dan Stoinescu, stressed that “all Syrians must know that unlike our serious political differences with the Syrian regime, the EU funds humanitarian projects on the ground.”

Stoinescu said the visit of the joint EU-UN mission to areas under the control of the Syrian regime in Aleppo, Homs, and Hama was “of paramount importance.” He added that “this is taking into account the growing humanitarian needs,” according to Al-Hurra.

The EU “is the largest donor to the Syrian crisis, through funded projects across the country, including the three governorates we visit,” Stoinescu explained. He added that these projects “not only save lives but also improve livelihoods and promote resilience and social cohesion.”

According to him, the Khafsa water plant in Aleppo –part of Syria’s largest water supply system– provides drinking water to more than 3.5 million people.

Stoinescu said the plant project was being funded by the EU “by supporting European civil protection operations and humanitarian assistance to ICRC’s investments in critical water infrastructure”.

The joint delegation’s visit to areas under the control of the Syrian regime also includes other projects, especially those related to supporting civil society organizations and child protection, according to Stoinescu.

The EU Delegation to Syria tweeted on Monday that “this is the first joint visit of its president, Dan Stoinescu, with Imran Reda, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Syria, to Aleppo, Homs, and Hama, since the start of the Syrian crisis.”

UNOCHA in Syria published photos of Dan Stoinescu with Imran Reda near a UN plane at Aleppo airport.

Commenting on the photos, the office said this was “the first joint visit with the EU mission to Syria (…) “It is accompanied by rapidly increasing humanitarian needs in Syria.”

The EU has been imposing sanctions on the Syrian regime since August 2011, in response to the regime’s repression of civilian protests and violations committed by its forces against Syrians. It stresses the need for a political solution under Security Council resolution 2254.

The EU stresses that sanctions on the Syrian regime “are aimed at avoiding any impact on humanitarian aid, and not affecting the delivery of food, medicines, and medical equipment,” according to its official statements.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.