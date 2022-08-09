Sit In in Front of Afrin Military Police to Release Media Activist

Arrested four days ago, Younis is a media activist from Homs and a member of the Union of Syrian Media, according to al-Souria Net.

Media activists and residents gathered in front of the headquarters of the military police in the town of Jindires in the countryside of the city of Afrin, northwest of Aleppo, to demand the release of a media activist.

The vigil came in protest against the arrest of Louay al-Younis. He has been detained for four days without a specific charge.

The source added that the protesters demanded the release of Louay al-Younis, “and the lifting of the injustice by stopping the arrest of media professionals and the violation of their rights by the police and security services in the region.”

Walid al-Idlibi, an activist who participated in the vigil, told Al-Souria Net that “media activists came from different areas of rural Idleb and Aleppo to demand that the military police release colleague Louay al-Younis.”

“The protesters received promises from the military police during their protest in front of the police headquarters about his release,” he said.

Activists on social media said that Younis’ arrest was an “arbitrary measure” by “malicious reports against him,” despite the absence of any charge warranting his arrest.

The Union of Syrian Media condemned the arrest of activist Louay Younis. It considered that the method of his arrest “is insulting and lacks the lowest legal, humanitarian and revolutionary standards.”

“The inevitable consequence of repeating such things is to further exacerbate the situation, through the emergence of media colleagues and revolutionary activists holding vigils and sit-ins against these offences, which rob the revolution of freedom and dignity,” the statement said.

On Monday, activists called for a vigil to pressure the military police to release Younis.

Younis is a media activist from Homs who lives in Jindires and is a member of the Union of Syrian Media.

