Northern Syria: 7 Fires in Just One Day

Many fires erupted in separate areas of northwestern Syria, causing great losses to civilian property, the Syrian Civil Defense said on Monday.

According to the rescue agency, seven fires broke out on Sunday, two of which were in forested forests in Deir Othman and Ain Bunduq areas in the western Idleb countryside.

The White Helmets added that its teams had extinguished five fires, one of which was in a fodder depot in the town of Sarmin, a fire in the town of Harbnoush, a fire in a garbage dump near the town of Kafr Takharim, a wood fire in the town of Darat Azza and the last fire in a house in the village of Al-Bash in the northern countryside of Aleppo.

