Five-year-old Girl Killed Amid Rise in Fires at Syrian Refugee Camps

340 fires had been reported in camps for displaced people in Syria in 2022, according to al-Araby al-Jadeed.

A five-year-old Syrian girl was killed and her two brothers injured on Tuesday when a fire broke out in an IDP camp near Idlib city, amid a worrying rise in fires at camps for displaced people in northwestern Syria.

Mark Cutts, the UN’s Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, tweeted that so far 340 fires had been reported in camps for displaced people in Syria in 2022, with six people killed and 85 injured.

“More funding & support is urgently needed to provide safer living conditions for the millions of displaced people in Syria,” he said.

The Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, said that they had put out six fires in camps in northern Syria on Tuesday alone.

The Syrian Response Coordinators Team said that the blaze in the IDP camp had burned three tents.

It said that fires were a “horrific nightmare” to which displaced people were constantly exposed, adding that high temperatures recorded in recent days had significantly increased the risk of fires, especially with the presence of generators and cooking stoves in the camps.

“The increase in fires in camps amid the constant calls for improving conditions for displaced people shows the continued lack of reaction to the suffering of civilians, which has been going on for years,” the group said in a Facebook post.

The Syrian conflict broke out in 2011, following the brutal repression of peaceful protests by the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

Over 500,000 people have been killed, with around 6.7 million internally displaced and a further 6.6 million fleeing the country.

The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.