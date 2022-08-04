ISIS Beheads Young Man from Deir-ez-Zor Countryside

Accused of fighting with the SDF, the young man had been kidnapped by ISIS the day before, according to Shaam Network.

ISIS cells have executed 17-year-old Zidan Aish al-Fahiman, whose head was found with a scrap of paper attached to it, after it was thrown into a public market. Fahiman’s killers accused him of fighting with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Users of the Euphrates Post website reported that ISIS executed the young man with a knife and threw the head into the town market of Bariha, in the al-Basra district, last night. The head was accompanied by a scrap of paper, which explained that the young man had been executed on charges of fighting with SDF in Baghuz in rural Deir-ez-Zor.

The website indicated that the young man had been kidnapped the day before from the area of Hawija al-Fahiman, which is located in the al-Basra district. It indicated that ISIS had claimed responsibility for the operation through an official statement published through its official channels, which exist on social media.

ISIS said that its cells targeted SDF members in two separate attacks while also announcing the targeting of a military vehicle in the village of Bariha, east of Deir-ez-Zor. The attacks resulted in both deaths and injuries. A similar attack also occurred in the Al-Sabah area in the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor. ISIS announced that SDF had suffered human and material losses.

It is noteworthy that the areas under SDF control have witnessed several incidents of insecurity, despite repeated announcements by militias of campaigns to combat “terrorism” in Deir ez-Zor and root out ISIS cells. However, activists from the region assert that these campaigns are retaliatory. Moreover, these campaigns will fail as long as they harm civilians not linked to ISIS; indeed, some victims are actually wanted by ISIS. Meanwhile, ISIS continues its activities in the region.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.