Syria: Israel Nuclear Facilities Should be Subject to IAEA Safeguards System

Sabbagh said Israel's nuclear program poses a threat to regional peace and stability, according to SANA.

Syria’s permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh, called for subjugating the Israeli occupation’s nuclear facilities, which threaten regional and international security and peace, to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s comprehensive safeguards system.

Sabbagh, in a statement at the 10th Overview Conference of the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty /2020/ before the General Assembly, affirmed that Syria is committed to the treaty and calls for disarming the nuclear weapon completely and comprehensively.

“The Israeli continued rejection of the treaty depends on the utmost support by the U.S. and its western allies,” Sabbagh said.

He added that when Syria was a member of the Security Council, it presented a draft resolution in 2003 to make the Middle East a zone free from nuclear weapons and others weapons of mass destruction, but the U.S. hindered that initiative.

“Syria also joined the Chemical Weapons Convention in 2013 in a step to establish that zone,” Sabbagh added.

Sabbagh said Syria hopes the Review Conference of /2020/will make genuine progress towards achieving the treaty’s goals.

