Israeli Defense Minister Says Russian S-300 System Operating in Syria

Israel says the implementation of the air defence system did not impact coordination with Russia, according to Syria TV.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz revealed that Russia’s S-300 air defence system fired missiles for the first time after Israel attacked the Masyaf area in central Syria on April 9th.

Gantz said during a panel discussion on behalf of the National Conference 2022, aired by the Israeli private Channel 13 on Tuesday morning that the launching of the S-300 system in Syria occurred only once following a raid carried out by the Israeli Air Force on central Syria several months ago.

He noted that this did not affect the coordination with the Russians in Syria.

On Saturday evening of April 9th, Israeli warplanes carried out an air strike on the Scientific Research Centre in the Masyaf area of the western Hama countryside from Lebanese airspace.

Despite Israeli objections, Moscow provided its ally, Bashar al-Assad, with the S-300 on September 24th, 2018.

The Israeli defence minister’s speech comments on the looming political crisis between Moscow and Tel Aviv. This comes as the Russians see Tel Aviv as biased toward Ukraine.

Tensions between the two countries have escalated in recent weeks after Russia repeatedly threatened to close the offices of the Jewish Agency on its territory.

