Mekdad Praises China’s Contributions to Reconstruction

President Bashar al-Assad has awarded Feng Biao, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Syria, the Order of Merit. The award recognizes all Biao has done to develop relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Biao was awarded the Order of Merit at a ceremony held to celebrate the end of his official duties in Syria. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates held the ceremony at the Dama Rose Hotel in Damascus in the presence of Minister of Presidential Affairs Mansour Azzam.

In a special statement to al-Watan, Mekdad stressed that Syria always looks forward to further developing its relations with China. “I confirm that these relations are built to last. China and Syria share many values, and China stood by Syria in the UN Security Council — China rarely uses its veto, but it has used it for Syria,” Mekdad said.

Mekdad, who pointed out that China has provided critical material assistance to Syria, commented that these friendly relations were not merely unilateral but constituted a mutual friendship. Syria has always supported China’s demands for territorial sovereignty, as well as the principle of One China, considering Taiwan to be an integral part of the People’s Republic of China. Syria intends to continue adopting positions that stand by the Chinese people. “China is contributing to Syria’s reconstruction and will continue to do so in the future,” said Mekdad.

In a similar statement, Biao expressed his great happiness to see that Chinese-Syrian relations have achieved such great progress. “I think we have laid the solid foundations for developing these relations in all respects. We have signed many cooperation agreements, which we will implement soon,” Biao added. “The next step in our relations will be the most beautiful, best step yet.”

