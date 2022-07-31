Assad Making Changes to Interior Ministry and Political Security Division, Arrests Senior Officer

Damascus Governorate Police Commander Major General Hussein Jumaa was arrested with 15 other officers, according to Nedaa Post.

The Syrian regime has made major changes to its Interior Ministry, including police chiefs, in several governorates and has affected officers in the Political Security Division.

Nedaa Post obtained a decision issued by the regime’s Interior Minister, Major General Mohammed al-Rahman, on Friday, which provided for the removal of Damascus police chief Maj. Gen. Hussein Jumaa from his post and his transfer to the Interior Ministry.

Major General Moussa Hasoud al-Jassem was transferred from the Tartous police command to replace Jumaa as Damascus police chief. Brigadier General Wafiq Mohammed Abu Dallah was appointed deputy police commander of Tartous, in charge of the command after being the commander of the Lattakia Police Department.

The decision also provided for the transfer of Brigadier General Ahmed Bassam Mohammed al-Baali from the Department of Manpower Officers Affairs to the Communication and Executive Support Department of the Headquarters Branch.

It was also decided to transfer Brigadier General Samer Abdul Rahman al-Mahmoud from the Political Security Division and to place him at the disposal of the Communication and Executive Support Department of the Headquarters branch.

The decision also included the appointment of Brigadier General Selman Mohammed Al-Agha as head of the Manpower Department of the Officers’ Affairs Branch, after he has been in the Planning and Legislation Department of the Research Branch.

In a similar context, it provided for the transfer of Brigadier General Muwaffaq Taraf Qasrini from the Damascus Governorate Police Command in the al-Nabk district to the Department of Communication and Executive Support branch of the General Headquarters.

Brig. Gen. Ali Mohammed Alia of the Damascus Governorate Police Command was transferred to the City Council Police Department, to the Department of Communication and Executive Support branch of the General Headquarters.

The resolution provided for the transfer of Brigadier General Watheq Mohamed Kanjo, Colonel Amjad Ali Abbas, and Major Ahmed Abdel Qader Makhlouf from the Political Security Division to the Department of Communication and Executive Support branch of the General headquarters– they were placed at the disposal of the branch.

In addition, confidential sources told Nedaa Post: The decision to dismiss the Damascus Governorate Police Commander, Major General Hussein Jumaa, was followed by his detention in Damascus Central Prison, along with 15 other officers.

The sources explained that the arrest was made on charges of embezzling technical and logistical materials for the Ministry of Interior and selling them on the black market.

The dismissal order was issued by the regime’s Interior Minister, Maj. Gen. Mohammed al-Rahmoun, on Thursday, under the direct guidance of Syrian regime president Bashar al-Assad. Sources indicate that the amount looted exceeds 4.2 billion Syrian pounds.

