First UN Aid Convoy Arrives in Syria’s Northwest Through Bab al-Hawa

The first UN humanitarian aid convoy entered through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey north of Idleb, northwest Syria after the UN Security Council extended the cross-border aid mechanism to Syria.

Eyewitnesses told North Press that the convoy included 14 trucks loaded with aid by World Food Program (WFP), entered through the Gilwa Gozo (Bab al-Hawa) border crossing in the Hatay province, south Turkey.

They added that the UN aid is set to be distributed to those in need in Idleb and its countryside northwest of Syria.

On July 12th, the UN Security Council approved extending lifesaving aid deliveries into northwest Syria through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey for six more months.

12 countries voted in favour of the resolution, while the United States, Britain and France abstained from voting (Because they initially wanted a longer extension of 12 months, Observer’s note).

Since July 10th, 2020, Bab al-Hawa has been the only crossing kept open to UN aid based on the resolution 2533 (2020), while the use of the others was curtailed.

In July 2014, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2165, which authorized the UN to deliver cross-border humanitarian aid to Syria through four crossings al-Ramtha crossing with Jordan, Bab al-Salam, Bab al-Hawa with Turkey, and al Ya’rubiyah (Tel Kocher) with Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), without the consent of the Syrian government.

