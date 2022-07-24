Iranian Militias Burn Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Mosque

Burned for "sectarian reasons", the mosque is one the of oldest in Aleppo, according to the SOC Media Department.

The Iranian terrorist militias brought in by the Assad regime have burnt the Abu Bakr Aa-Siddiq Mosque in the al-Jamiliya neighborhood in Aleppo city with “purely sectarian motives that indicate the absolute hatred these militias harbour against Syria and its people,” a SOC statement has said.

“The burning of the Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Mosque, one of the oldest mosques in the city, constitutes a heinous crime against the identity of the Syrian people and the holy symbols of Muslims. The Syrian Opposition Coalition (SOC) calls on all organizations of Muslim scholars to condemn this serious violation of the mosque,” SOC added.

The SOC explained that Iran is seeking “to change the religious beliefs of the people by offering them grants and incentives,” adding, “the entire Iranian regime’s project is based on spreading the ideology of sectarianism and hatred not only in Syria but also in all countries of the region.”

The SOC called on all Arab states to “protect the Syrian people and the peoples of the region as well as to push the political process in Syria forward to implement the international resolution 2254, which the Syrian people hope that it will be the beginning of the end of this long tragedy.”

