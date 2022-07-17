Syria to Enhance Economic Relations with Paraguay and Brazil

PM Arnous met with the Brazilian ambassador to Damascus, according to SANA.

President of Senate of Paraguay Oscar Ruben Salomon Fernandez arrived in Syria in an official visit heading a parliamentary delegation.

“The visit aims to strengthen and develop various aspects of relations between Paraguay and Syria in general, and the Senate of Paraguay and the People’s Assembly in Syria in particular,” Fernandez said in a press statement upon arrival at Jdeidet Yabous border crossing with Lebanon.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister Faisal al-Mekdad received the delegation.

He underlined the need to activate and deepen cooperation in political and economic fields.

He briefed the Paraguayan delegation on the latest development in Syria, referring to the critical role of the Syrian community in Paraguay in fostering relationships between the two countries.

For his part, Fernandez said that the ties between the peoples of Syria and Paraguay allow the development of bilateral relations on more than one level.

Fernandez expressed his country’s interest in strengthening relations with Syria, mentioning the role of Syrian expatriates and citizens of Syrian origin in strengthening these relations.

Syria and Brazil

Prime Minister Hussein Arnous affirmed the Syrian government’s willingness to bolster economic and development relations with Brazil.

This came during a meeting on Sunday between the Prime Minister and Brazilian Ambassador to Syria, Fabio Vaz Pitaluga, on the occasion of ending his duties in Damascus.

Arnous pointed out the importance of increasing the trade exchange between the two friendly countries.

“The doors are open for Brazilian economic actors and businessmen to invest in Syria and benefit from the advantages and facilities offered by the new Investment Law,” said the Premier.

He stressed the importance of encouraging the business sector of the two countries to increase and diversify their commercial activity.

Ambassador Pitaluga reiterated his country’s support for Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and expressed his admiration for the steadfastness of the Syrian people and their determination to confront and overcome the blockade.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.