Syria participates in Ministerial Meeting on Environment in Tehran

Many regional countries participated in the meeting, according to SANA.

Syria participated in activities of the Ministerial Meeting on Environment kicked off in Tehran on Tuesday under the title “Environmental Cooperation for Better Future”.

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, who participated in the meeting, indicated that significant attention should be paid to the environment and needed measures to protect it should be adopted far from usual diplomatic and political courtesies.

The Iranian President highly appreciated the regional countries’ attention on the issue of protecting the environment which would provide a ground for enhancing cooperation among those countries.

President Raisi pointed out that finding a solution for the environmental challenges necessitates an international and regional will, urging for the formation of a union or an organization for environmental cooperation for the countries of West Asia to achieve this goal.

Syria, Iraq, Oman, UAE, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Pakistan, Russia and Uzbekistan and other countries are participating in the meeting, in addition to representatives of the UN and its program related to the environment and UNDP and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Heading the Syrian delegation to the meeting, Minister of Local Administration and Environment, Eng. Hussein Makhlouf arrived in Tehran on Sunday upon an official invitation to hold told with senior Iranian officials and to take part in the meeting with the aim of finding solutions to the national and regional environmental challenges.

