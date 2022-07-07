Assad Ratifies Syria’s Accession to Framework Agreement on Establishment of Int’l Solar Energy Alliance

The law was issued due to the assistance provided by joining the Framework Agreement on the Establishment of the International Solar Energy Alliance, according to SANA.

President Bashar al-Assad issued Law No. 30 for the year 2022 on Thursday ratifying Syria’s accession to the Framework Agreement on the Establishment of the International Solar Energy Alliance.

The law was issued due to the assistance provided by joining the Framework Agreement on the Establishment of the International Solar Energy Alliance in developing the skills and capabilities of Syrian electricity institutions, increasing reliance on renewable energy sources, building the capacity of workers, increasing available training opportunities, and developing legislation and laws regulating the optimal use of renewable energies.

