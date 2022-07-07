Israel Targets Iranian Cells in Golan, Kills Hezbollah Operatives

An Israeli drone targeted a leader close to Lebanon's Hezbollah in the town of Hader, according to al-Souria Net.

On Wednesday, an Israeli drone targeted a leader close to Lebanon’s Hezbollah in the town of Hader in the northern countryside of Quneitra, Israeli media reported.

Israel’s Channel 13 said that a drone killed Farid Fouad Mustafa, a member of the Assad regime’s forces, and a leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah in the Quneitra countryside.

Israel targeted a house in the al-Marj site west of Hader town. This led to the death of a citizen while he was near his house, the official SANA news agency said.

The agency did not specify the nature of the citizen’s work.

“Farid Mustafa is considered one of the most important figures close to the Iranian militias in the region, and he works with a group of soldiers in the trade and promotion of narcotics for the benefit of these militias,” the Ahrar Horan Group, which specializes in regional news, quoted an informed source as saying.

“Mustafa finally planned to carry out operations against Israel, from Syrian territory, for which some young men from his border town were recruited,” Elaph quoted a security source as saying, on Thursday.

“Mustafa worked with the so-called Tahrir Mahmoud, who is from the town of Hader. They were in contact with Medhat al-Saleh, who was assassinated by an Israeli sniper in the Syrian Golan more than six months ago. He was shot at about 500 meters away while standing on the balcony of his house on the Syrian side of the Golan, opposite the town of Majdal Shams.”

According to the source, Israel liquidates Iranian cells in the Golan, which operate under the Assad regime, and coordinates their operations with Iran and Hezbollah.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.