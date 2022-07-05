Russia Strongly Condemns Israeli Aggression on Tartous Province

Russia called the Israeli attacks "unacceptable", according to the Syria Times.

Russia strongly condemned the recent Israeli aggression in the vicinity of Tartous Province, describing it as “unacceptable.”

“We strongly condemn such irresponsible acts that violate Syria’s sovereignty and international law, and we demand their unconditional cessation,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Monday.

Two civilians were injured and some material losses occurred as a result of the Israeli aggression last Saturday in the vicinity of the town of Hamidiya, south of Tartous.

