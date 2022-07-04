Mekdad in Algeria for 60th Anniversary of its Independence

Algeria has called for the return of Syria to the Arab League, according to al-Watan.

Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad arrived in Algiers on Monday for a three-day visit to meet with senior Algerian officials.

Al-Watan has learned that Mekdad’s visit, his first to Algeria since he became foreign minister, is part of the celebrations to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Algeria’s Independence Day. The anniversary is under the theme of “A Glorious History and a New Era”, where a massive military parade will take place on Tuesday— which is the first in 33 years.

Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra said after meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Saturday, in response to the question of whether Syria will participate in the Arab summit to be held in Algeria in November, “Syria is a founding member of the League. Regarding our position as a host country, it is of course linked to consultations, because the goal is consensus in all resolutions… My brother and colleague, the Foreign Minister of Syria, will visit Algeria and we will address this issue by analyzing it responsibly.”

He stressed that Syria is a founding member of the Arab League and “Algeria has no problem in it returning to its seat”. He expressed the hope of achieving consensus on Syria.

