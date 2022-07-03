Algeria Calls Again for Assad Regime’s Return to Arab League

Syria did not participate in the consultative meeting of Arab foreign ministers on Saturday in Beirut, according to Baladi News.

Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra said that Syria is a founding member of the Arab League and Algeria has no problem in its return to its seat.

“Algeria will do its utmost effort to unite and strengthen the common Arab will to confront collective challenges,” Lamamra said during the meeting of Arab foreign ministers in Beirut on Saturday.

Last November, Lamamra said that “it is time for Syria to return to the Arab League without interfering in its domestic affairs,” indicating that Algeria “aspires to reunification.”

“All Arab countries will participate in the consultative meeting of Arab foreign ministers on Saturday, with the exception of Syria, whose membership is frozen,” Abul Gheit told reporters upon his arrival at Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut.

“The coming months will witness an attempt towards Syria’s participation in the Arab summit to be held in Algeria in early November,” Abul Gheit said in an interview with Algeria TV. He pointed out that Syria’s participation in the Arab summit will be through a large Arab consensus.”

Last June, Arab League Assistant Secretary-General, Hossam Zaki said the Assad regime’s return to Syria’s seat was “not available at this time.”

“This consensus is not available at this moment, it may happen in the near or distant future,” he said.

“If the General Secretariat of the League senses the necessary Arab consensus on the return of Syria, it will be done immediately.”

In March, Abul Gheit said he had not monitored an Arab trend to return Syria to its seat in the Arab League.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.