The 4th Conference of Syrian Researchers in the Homeland and Abroad Starts

The conference was held in the al-Assad library of Damascus, according to the Syria Times.

Activities of the 4th Conference of Syrian Researchers in the Homeland and abroad for 2022 kicked off at the al-Assad National Library in Damascus

The Higher Commission for Scientific Research, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, the Syrian Virtual University and the Arab School of Science and Technology, organizes the conference under the motto “Towards an economy of knowledge, the Role of Syrian Researchers in Homeland and abroad”.

The 3-day conference aims to find effective research and applied partnerships between researchers at home and abroad, and transfer and localize advanced technology and related intellectual property policies.

The conference will focus on Information and communication technology, smart systems, renewable energy technologies, Biotechnology nanotechnology, the environment, its challenges, and knowledge and their role in supporting the national economy.

The conference will be attended by Syrian researchers from inside the country and Syrian expatriates in France, Iran, India, the Russian Federation, Germany, Japan, China, the U S A, Britain, Spain, Switzerland, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Sweden.

