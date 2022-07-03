Belarus will Remain Faithful Friend to Syria

Syria is one of the countries that consume fertilizers from Belarus, despite sanctions, according to SANA.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus in Damascus, Yuri Sluka, has affirmed that the friendly relations between his country and Syria are deep-rooted and constantly developing and that the doors are open for bilateral cooperation in various domains.

Sluka’s remarks came in an interview with SANA on the occasion of his country’s National Day, which is observed on the day Belarus was liberated from Nazism on July 3rd.

“The Republic of Belarus is and will remain a faithful friend to Syria, and true friendship appears in times of adversity,” the Belarusian Ambassador said.

Sluka stressed that Belarus and Syria will overcome all the difficulties that face them and will not allow the West to interfere in their internal affairs.

He added, “We understand the situation that Syria has been going through since the beginning of the war waged against it until now, and this gave us a greater motivation to provide all possible assistance to Syria to overcome these circumstances, as the two countries seek to enhance ways of cooperation in all sectors, but the economic sanctions imposed on both countries prevented us from reaching the required level of trade exchange volume.”

He revealed that preparations are underway to receive about 80 Syrian children to participate in recreational camps in Belarus in mid-August.

On the development taking place in Belarus, the ambassador said that his country, since its independence, has been under siege and economic pressures, and despite that, it has managed to withstand and establish an independent state that is economically, politically and socially sovereign and has established advanced industries, including the manufacture of heavy machinery and technology.

Ambassador Sluka added that his country developed the agricultural economy during the last five years and achieved food sufficiency, which enabled it to withstand the economic sanctions, stressing that Belarus will remain a sovereign country that is not subject to any external pressures or dictations.

He said that although there are countries that refrain from using fertilizers produced by Belarus, on the other hand, there are countries that want these fertilizers and need them to support their agricultural sector, such as Syria.

