Assad Issues Law Converting University Dormitories into Public Bodies

President Bashar al-Assad issued Monday Law No.29 for 2022, which stipulates the conversion of university dormitories into public bodies of an administrative nature that are financially and administratively independent.

The law aims to grant the administrations of university dormitories sufficient financial and administrative powers to enable them to efficiently provide clean, safe and comfortable accommodation for students, as well as the services required, including maintenance, rehabilitation, construction of new units, and the management of facilities annexed to the dormitories and the investment of some of them.

