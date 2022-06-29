International, Regional Powers Fear ISIS Reorganizes Itself – SDC

On June 27th, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan renewed his threats to invade northern Syria, according to North Press.

There are regional and international warnings that the Islamic State Organization (ISIS) will strengthen its ranks and increase the geographical area where it carries out its operations, Hassan Muhammad Ali, a member of the presidential committee of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), said Wednesday.

This came during an extensive meeting held by the SDC with political figures and intellectuals to discuss recent Turkish threats and their impact on a political solution in northeastern Syria.

The SDC is the political wing of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Autonomous Administration of North in East Syria (AANES). It was founded in 2015 and includes all the communities of north and east Syria.

“We are determined to carry out a new military operation in northern Syria to achieve the security of our borders,” Erdogan said.

Ali said, “In light of the global crisis, ISIS is trying to re-establish its foothold in Syria.”

ISIS is still active in Syria in general, and in Deir-ez-Zor and the Syrian Badia (desert) in particular. It periodically publishes, through its affiliated social media accounts, videos for its operations in the area to deliver the message that “it is not finished,” according to Ali.

The SDC has been holding meetings for a month in different areas of north and east Syria to discuss the Turkish threats and the potential military operation in northern Syria.

“There are no signs of a solution in Syria,” because all the countries involved in the Syrian issue seek to prolong the Syrian crisis for additional years to achieve their own agendas, he stressed.

