ISIS Claims Responsibility For Targeting SDF Near Syrian-Iraqi Border

Attacks against the SDF have multiplied recently, according to North Press.

The Islamic State organization (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack which targeted the al-Sanadid faction near the Syrian-Iraqi border in Syria’s desert.

Al-Sanadid is an armed faction affiliated with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Most of its members are from the Arab Shammar tribe. The group is active in al-Ya’rubiyah (Tal Kocher) and Jaza’a areas, near the Syrian-Iraqi border.

ISIS-run Amaq News Agency published a statement saying that the militants of the organization attacked, with machine guns, a military vehicle in the village of Ali Agha, which resulted in the killing of four members of al-Sanadid forces and the injury of three others, as well as, the destruction of the vehicle.

Al-Sanadid posted on its official Facebook page that unidentified gunmen riding a motorcycle targeted a vehicle driving the faction’s members at Ali Agha road, killing two and wounding others.

The operation is an indication of the return of ISIS activity in an area that does not usually witness similar actions, unlike the countryside of Deir-ez-Zor and Raqqa.

On June 17th, ISIS claimed responsibility for targeting four fighters of the SDF in the town of al- Busayrah east of Deir-ez-Zor.

Recently, the countryside of Deir-ez-Zor has witnessed an increase in killing cases against the SDF fighters, tribal leaders, civilians, and employees of the Autonomous Administration.

