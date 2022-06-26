Syrian Ship Transports Stolen Wheat from Ukraine Across Bosphorus

A Syrian cargo ship had crossed the Bosphorus from Ukraine, according to Enab Baladi.

On Sunday, June 26th, the Bosphorus Observatory — a service that monitors maritime traffic — reported thatEN.

“The Syrian government-owned cargo ship Finikia crossed the Bosphorus towards the Mediterranean Sea, with goods stolen from Ukraine loaded on board. The ship was carrying wheat from the grain terminal at the Avilita port in Sevastopol to Iskenderun,” the Bosphorus Observatory tweeted.

The Bosphorus Observatory released a video showing the moment the ship crossed the Bosphorus on Saturday.

The Finikia is among three vessels owned by the Syrian Public Shipping Corporation, which is owned by the Syrian Ministry of Transport. The ship operates within the Mediterranean Sea and Black Sea.

In 2015, the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control listed several Syrian entities involved in maritime trade.

The punishing entities are the Directorate General of Syrian Ports, The Port of Latakia General Company, The General Company of the Port of Tartus, the Syrian General Authority for Shipping, the Syrian General Company of Shipping Agencies (SHEPCO), and the Syrian Chamber of Commerce.