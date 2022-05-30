Russian Ship Carrying ‘Stolen Ukrainian Grain’ Reaches Syria: Report

Satellite images have shown a Russian ship allegedly carrying stolen grain from Ukraine arriving in Syria, according to al-Araby al-Jadeed.

The images, provided by Maxar Technologies, show the Matros Pozynich in the Syrian port of Lattakia on May 27th. This was reportedly the ship’s second trip to Syria in the past four weeks, CNN reported.

The Matros Pozynich is one of three vessels that have been loading grain in Sevastopol, Crimea since Russia invaded Ukraine. It reportedly travelled along the Bosphorus strait south along the coast of Turkey before reaching Lattakia in Syria, carrying roughly 30,000 tonnes of grain, according to CNN.

Multiple other vehicles, including ships and trucks, have reportedly been carrying Ukraine’s grain from farms and silos out of the country. Ukrainian authorities estimated that around 400,000 tonnes of grain have been seized by Russian forces, threatening the world’s food supply.

Ukraine is one of the world’s biggest wheat-producing countries but the Russian invasion has damaged its ability to continue exports. Several countries have been forced to look elsewhere for wheat at short notice, and rising prices are threatening to plunge millions of people into poverty.

Over the past few years, Russian forces have aided Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in destroying any opposition to his brutal regime, and have been accused of committing gross human rights violations against the Syrian people.

More than 500,000 Syrians have been killed since the 2011 uprising began, the vast majority civilians killed in regime attacks.

Around 150,000 Syrians have been detained since 2011, in regime ‘dungeons’ where thousands are feared dead due to torture, executions, and lack of food and medical care.

