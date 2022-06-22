Syrian National Figures Stress Importance of Dialogue Between All Syrian Parties

The signatories to the petition requested that Turkey abandons “the war and destruction path”, North Press reports.

On Wednesday, Syrian national powers and prominent figures called for dialogue, understanding and compliance with international law, intra-Kurdish talks, Kurdish-Arabic talks, and Kurdish-Turkish talks in order to solve the Kurdish and Syrian issues, leading to a safe and civilized future.

This came in a petition to the UN that was signed by about 140 political and media personnel and national powers, including Mustafa Semaq, a member of the Democratic Arab Socialist Union, Walid al-Omari, Talal Muhammad, president of the Democratic Peace Party, Hassan al-Maghot, John Nasta and others.

This petition came in response to Turkey’s threats to establish settlements, claiming to return about one million Syrian refugees voluntarily to Syrian areas occupied by Turkey, and the Turkish threats to launch a new military operation against the Syrian north.

On May 23rd, Erdogan announced taking steps to complete the so-called remained portions of the “safe zone” plan along Turkey’s southern border saying, “We will soon take new steps regarding the incomplete portions of the project we started on the 30 km deep safe zone we established along our southern border.”

The Turkish “safe zone” would be an area of 30-35 km (19-22 miles) deep into Syrian territory that Turkey started establishing in 2019 to house Syrian refugees in an area along its border with Syria, as well as to keep it free from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which it regards as terrorists.

On May 25rd, Turkey’s National Security Council said that Turkey’s “existing and future military operations along its southern borders were necessary for the country’s security.” In the meeting, Erdogan delivered a speech to the MPs of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and said, “Turkish military would continue to rid its neighbour of terrorists,” referring to the SDF.

On June 1st, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan renewed his threats of launching a military operation on northern Syria, and specified his targets in the two Syrian cities of Manbij and Tel Rifaat, which include many Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The petition further explained that “sabre-rattling exacerbates hostility which is rejected by Syrians of all affiliations whether those who sought asylum abroad, fleeing the Syrian war or those of who stayed in the country.

The implementation of Turkey’s plan to return hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees and settle them in border areas will not fulfill Turkey’s desired ambition because it will deepen social contradictions in Syria and change the region’s demographic, according to the petition.

The signatories to the petition requested that Turkey abandons “the war and destruction path” and that the UN, the U.S.-led Global Coalition to defeat ISIS and the European Union do everything that can prevent the coming catastrophe the country may face.

