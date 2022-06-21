Statement from Syrian National Forces and Public Figures

A group of Syrian activists and civil society figures called on Turkey to abandon its planned invasion and engage in dialogue.

In order to stop the threats of war and violence in northern Syria:

Our country, Syria, has suffered multiple blows in the last decade, bringing us to the disastrous status quo: at least one million citizens were killed and disabled, hundreds of thousands of detainees, missing persons, and the displacement of half of the population, turning the country into a fragile, failed and divided state within several areas of control, and a state of divisions on all levels.

At these moments, our country is exposed to an immediate threat that could eliminate it and make it difficult or possibly be an impossible dream to bring it back together, if the Turkish government carries out its threats and launches its military operation or its fifth war in the north to complete what it calls the “safe zone” along the borderline and 30KM deep which includes all Syrian border cities and towns in that region.

There is a good understanding of the Turkish concern over its “National Security” from the Turkish government’s friends and rivals within Syria and Turkey. This concern can be met through dialogue and negotiation in order to mitigate the apprehensions and provide guarantees to all parties. We do not approach war calls and resolving the issue through violence as it would only exacerbate the situation and create a hostile status considered unwanted by all Syrian components.

There are those among Syrian refugees who positively perceive Turkey’s government and people’s welcoming approach since they fled from an authoritarian regime’s massacres and absolute violence. Some remain in north Syria: Arabs, Kurds, Assyrians, and Turkmen.

The implementation of the announced plan for returning hundreds of thousands of refugees and their resettlement along the borderline in swiftly-built housing blocs will not have the effect the Turkish government is aiming for, as it deepens the social contradictions in the northern borderline areas of Syria and repeats the demographic change attempts which became history. Therefore, similar attempts would see no success as they caused disasters the world still suffers from its consequences.

We call for peace and seek dialogue, understanding, and compliance with international agreements such as international law and human rights covenants. This remains the right way to solve the Kurdish cause through Kurdish-Kurdish, Kurdish-Arab, and Kurdish-Turkish dialogues, but it also remains right to resolve the Syrian cause and might be the only viable way for a safe and civilized future.

We, the undersigned national forces and public figures, demand the Turkish government reverse the course of war and destruction. Call on the peoples of the world and free persons to echo our call, and we appeal to the United Nations, International Coalition against Terrorism and the European Union to act in every possible manner to prevent this imminent catastrophe currently confronts our country.

Signatories:

Sulaiman al-Kfairi Opposition politician

Dr. John Nasta National Coordination Commission

Mizgin Yousif Head of Syrian Yazidi Council

Samira al-Masalmah Writer

Alis Mafraj Feminist activist

Lina Wafa’i Feminist and political activist

Joumana Saif Lawyer

Ruwayda Kan’an Feminist and political activist

Sabiha Khalil Feminist and political activist

Ratib Sha’bo Writer, researcher and Former Detainee

Dr’ Abdullah Turkmani Writer and researcher

Wa’el Sawah Syrian writer

Ahmad al-Ramah Writer and researcher

Adnan Makiyeh Administration board of Center of Democratic Republic studies

Rabee’ al-Shatti Administration board of Center of Democratic Republic studies

Amal Mohammed Political activist

Goman Hussain Kurdish political activist

Sameeha Nadir Political activist

Amarji – Syrian Democratic Panels

Abdullah Haj Mohammed Syrian politician

Issam Dimashqi Opposition politician

Bassam al-Mar’i Political activist

Hussain Qasim political activist

Ali Rahmoun Politician

Adil Center for human rights

Mustafa Oso Syrian Kurdish Independent political activist

Ph. Ibrahim Shahoud Retired university lecturer

Mahmoud Shikhani Artist

Sahad Abdulrahman Artist

Burhan Nasif Political activist

Hafiz Jaba’i Political activist

Nasir Yousif Syrian economist

Mowafaq Nayrabiya writer and opposition figure

Jom’a Abdulqader Writer

Khalil Hussain Activist, Safina Net Website Editor

Bahzad Diyab Politician and former detainee

Habib Ibrahim Member of Kurdish Democratic Unity Party – Yakiti

Dr. Ghiyath Naitha Political activist

Samir Issaq “Front line” Managing Editor

Mustafa A’r’our Anti-War Syrian Movement

Revolutionary Left Movement in Syria

Faraj Bayrakdar Syrian poet

Jabir al-Shoufi Opposition activist

Wassim Hassan Political activist

Abdulman’m Farij Political activist – Raqqa

Mohammad Ali Ibrahim Basha Lawyer and political activist

Khuzama al-Faisal Political activist

Adnan Hassan Political activist

Faisal Kurdia Political activist

Suha al-Qasir Activist

Sami Dawood Writer and researcher

Zayna Qanawati Journalist and activist

Ashti Amir Activist – Switzerland

Bashar A’boud Journalist and political activist

Tariq Azizah Syrian writer

Adil Mahfoud Civil activist

Pir Rustim Writer

Khudur Abdulkarim Artist and human rights activist

Loqman Ayana Human rights activist

Majid Aboud Activist

Taher Hassaf Member of of Kurdish Pioneer Party in Syria and member of general secretary of the Kurdish National Council

Khalil Hamsourk artist and activist

Hasan Kamil Activist

Lubna Qanawati Feminist and human rights defender

Zaradasht Mohammad Political activist

Abdulqadir Nabulsi Former detainee

Mowafaq al-Taroudi Syrian

Muna al-Hindi Syrian Palestinian

Mazin al-Sha’rani Activist

Durid Jabour Doctor

Abdulrazaq Barish Activist

Bassam Jouhar Activist

Rustim Mahmoud Syrian Writer and Researcher

Mohyadin Isso Writer and activist

Najim al-Din Habash Member of leadership board of Kurdish Al-Parti Party

Salah Manla Professor in History

Farid Hadad Forcibly displaced for 32 years

Muhsin Babat political activist

Sardar Mulla Rashid Journalist

Qasim al-Khatib Syrian opposition member

Mahmoud Hasan Syrian refugee

Muhsin Saloum Sacked Teacher

Abdulkarim A’mi Activist

Hasan khalifa Activist

Ez al-din Khalil Mohammad Activist

Ahin Magazine (art, culture and politics)

Adil Abu Turabah Activist

Mizgin Mahmoud Civil activist

Samir Haydar Former Political Detainee

Sayl Nasif Activist

Ma’n Safadi Communist Labour Party

Sulaiman Ass’ad Kurdish politician

Waid Nadir Poet and University Lecturer

Sam’an Bhida Poet and Artist

Sadiq Zaydo Independent

Hivaroun sharif Kurdish Lawyer

Shapal Ibrahim Member of Amnesty International

Ahmad Ahmad Lawyer

Nasouh Talimant Engineer, Opposition member

Nasir Jamal Citizenship Movement – Nawat

Hasan al-Maghout Activist

Su’ad Bulbul Theatre Actress

Rima Flehan Activist and TV Writer

Hassan Mohammad Ali Activist

Abdullah Imam Lawyer

Abdulkarim Mahfoud Activist

Haytham Jundi Political Activist

Hasan Khalid Kurdish Activist

Faisal Hasan Activist

Radwan Badini University Lecturer

Bassam al-Shaikh Human Rights and Democracy Activist

Abdo Habash Kurdish Politician

Jiwan Khoushid al-Yousif Human Rights Activist

Talal Mohammad President of Democratic Peace Party

Nidal Chouchouk Feminist and Political Activist

Adnan Mohammad Political Activist and Former Detainee

Mahfouth Rashid Writer

Salah Farho Political Activist

Afrin Platform

Citizenship Movement

Nawat Watan