Statement from Syrian National Forces and Public Figures

In order to stop the threats of war and violence in northern Syria:
Our country, Syria, has suffered multiple blows in the last decade, bringing us to the disastrous status quo: at least one million citizens were killed and disabled, hundreds of thousands of detainees, missing persons, and the displacement of half of the population, turning the country into a fragile, failed and divided state within several areas of control, and a state of divisions on all levels.
At these moments, our country is exposed to an immediate threat that could eliminate it and make it difficult or possibly be an impossible dream to bring it back together, if the Turkish government carries out its threats and launches its military operation or its fifth war in the north to complete what it calls the “safe zone” along the borderline and 30KM deep which includes all Syrian border cities and towns in that region.
There is a good understanding of the Turkish concern over its “National Security” from the Turkish government’s friends and rivals within Syria and Turkey. This concern can be met through dialogue and negotiation in order to mitigate the apprehensions and provide guarantees to all parties. We do not approach war calls and resolving the issue through violence as it would only exacerbate the situation and create a hostile status considered unwanted by all Syrian components.
There are those among Syrian refugees who positively perceive Turkey’s government and people’s welcoming approach since they fled from an authoritarian regime’s massacres and absolute violence. Some remain in north Syria: Arabs, Kurds, Assyrians, and Turkmen.
The implementation of the announced plan for returning hundreds of thousands of refugees and their resettlement along the borderline in swiftly-built housing blocs will not have the effect the Turkish government is aiming for, as it deepens the social contradictions in the northern borderline areas of Syria and repeats the demographic change attempts which became history. Therefore, similar attempts would see no success as they caused disasters the world still suffers from its consequences.
We call for peace and seek dialogue, understanding, and compliance with international agreements such as international law and human rights covenants. This remains the right way to solve the Kurdish cause through Kurdish-Kurdish, Kurdish-Arab, and Kurdish-Turkish dialogues, but it also remains right to resolve the Syrian cause and might be the only viable way for a safe and civilized future.
We, the undersigned national forces and public figures, demand the Turkish government reverse the course of war and destruction. Call on the peoples of the world and free persons to echo our call, and we appeal to the United Nations, International Coalition against Terrorism and the European Union to act in every possible manner to prevent this imminent catastrophe currently confronts our country.
Signatories:
Sulaiman al-Kfairi Opposition politician
Dr. John Nasta National Coordination Commission
Mizgin Yousif Head of Syrian Yazidi Council
Samira al-Masalmah Writer
Alis Mafraj Feminist activist
Lina Wafa’i Feminist and political activist
Joumana Saif Lawyer
Ruwayda Kan’an Feminist and political activist
Sabiha Khalil Feminist and political activist
Ratib Sha’bo Writer, researcher and Former Detainee
Dr’ Abdullah Turkmani Writer and researcher
Wa’el Sawah Syrian writer
Ahmad al-Ramah Writer and researcher
Adnan Makiyeh Administration board of Center of Democratic Republic studies
Rabee’ al-Shatti Administration board of Center of Democratic Republic studies
Amal Mohammed Political activist
Goman Hussain Kurdish political activist
Sameeha Nadir Political activist
Amarji – Syrian Democratic Panels
Abdullah Haj Mohammed Syrian politician
Issam Dimashqi Opposition politician
Bassam al-Mar’i Political activist
Hussain Qasim political activist
Ali Rahmoun Politician
Adil Center for human rights
Mustafa Oso Syrian Kurdish Independent political activist
Ph. Ibrahim Shahoud Retired university lecturer
Mahmoud Shikhani Artist
Sahad Abdulrahman Artist
Burhan Nasif Political activist
Hafiz Jaba’i Political activist
Nasir Yousif Syrian economist
Mowafaq Nayrabiya writer and opposition figure
Jom’a Abdulqader Writer
Khalil Hussain Activist, Safina Net Website Editor
Bahzad Diyab Politician and former detainee
Habib Ibrahim Member of Kurdish Democratic Unity Party – Yakiti
Dr. Ghiyath Naitha Political activist
Samir Issaq “Front line” Managing Editor
Mustafa A’r’our Anti-War Syrian Movement
Revolutionary Left Movement in Syria
Faraj Bayrakdar Syrian poet
Jabir al-Shoufi Opposition activist
Wassim Hassan Political activist
Abdulman’m Farij Political activist – Raqqa
Mohammad Ali Ibrahim Basha Lawyer and political activist
Khuzama al-Faisal Political activist
Adnan Hassan Political activist
Faisal Kurdia Political activist
Suha al-Qasir Activist
Sami Dawood Writer and researcher
Zayna Qanawati Journalist and activist
Ashti Amir Activist – Switzerland
Bashar A’boud Journalist and political activist
Tariq Azizah Syrian writer
Adil Mahfoud Civil activist
Pir Rustim Writer
Khudur Abdulkarim Artist and human rights activist
Loqman Ayana Human rights activist
Majid Aboud Activist
Taher Hassaf Member of of Kurdish Pioneer Party in Syria and member of general secretary of the Kurdish National Council
Khalil Hamsourk artist and activist
Hasan Kamil Activist
Lubna Qanawati Feminist and human rights defender
Zaradasht Mohammad Political activist
Abdulqadir Nabulsi Former detainee
Mowafaq al-Taroudi Syrian
Muna al-Hindi Syrian Palestinian
Mazin al-Sha’rani Activist
Durid Jabour Doctor
Abdulrazaq Barish Activist
Bassam Jouhar Activist
Rustim Mahmoud Syrian Writer and Researcher
Mohyadin Isso Writer and activist
Najim al-Din Habash Member of leadership board of Kurdish Al-Parti Party
Salah Manla Professor in History
Farid Hadad Forcibly displaced for 32 years
Muhsin Babat political activist
Sardar Mulla Rashid Journalist
Qasim al-Khatib Syrian opposition member
Mahmoud Hasan Syrian refugee
Muhsin Saloum Sacked Teacher
Abdulkarim A’mi Activist
Hasan khalifa Activist
Ez al-din Khalil Mohammad Activist
Ahin Magazine (art, culture and politics)
Adil Abu Turabah Activist
Mizgin Mahmoud Civil activist
Samir Haydar Former Political Detainee
Sayl Nasif Activist
Ma’n Safadi Communist Labour Party
Sulaiman Ass’ad Kurdish politician
Waid Nadir Poet and University Lecturer
Sam’an Bhida Poet and Artist
Sadiq Zaydo Independent
Hivaroun sharif Kurdish Lawyer
Shapal Ibrahim Member of Amnesty International
Ahmad Ahmad Lawyer
Nasouh Talimant Engineer, Opposition member
Nasir Jamal Citizenship Movement – Nawat
Hasan al-Maghout Activist
Su’ad Bulbul Theatre Actress
Rima Flehan Activist and TV Writer
Hassan Mohammad Ali Activist
Abdullah Imam Lawyer
Abdulkarim Mahfoud Activist
Haytham Jundi Political Activist
Hasan Khalid Kurdish Activist
Faisal Hasan Activist
Radwan Badini University Lecturer
Bassam al-Shaikh Human Rights and Democracy Activist
Abdo Habash Kurdish Politician
Jiwan Khoushid al-Yousif Human Rights Activist
Talal Mohammad President of Democratic Peace Party
Nidal Chouchouk Feminist and Political Activist
Adnan Mohammad Political Activist and Former Detainee
Mahfouth Rashid Writer
Salah Farho Political Activist
Afrin Platform
Citizenship Movement
Nawat Watan