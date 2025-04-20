US Congressional Delegation in Damascus for the First Time in Years

In a visit unprecedented in years, a delegation from the United States Congress has arrived in the Syrian capital, Damascus, to assess conditions on the ground and better understand the state of the country following the fall of the former regime.

The delegation includes Republican Representatives Cory Mills of Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, accompanied by several members of the Syrian-American community. Organisers have described the trip as a “fact-finding mission” designed to open new channels of dialogue with Syria’s transitional leadership.

Official Meetings and Field Visits

During the visit, the delegation is scheduled to meet Syrian President Ahmed al-Shar’a and several government ministers. The itinerary also includes meetings with religious leaders—particularly representatives of the Christian community.

The group will tour the Old City of Damascus and its surrounding suburbs, many of which sustained extensive damage during Syria’s 14-year conflict.

Visit to Saydnaya and Emphasis on Accountability

One of the most symbolically charged stops on the agenda is Saydnaya Prison, notorious under Bashar al-Assad’s rule as a site of detention, torture, and extrajudicial executions. It is believed that thousands of Syrians died there over the past decade. The visit is intended as a gesture of acknowledgement of past abuses and part of broader efforts to support transitional justice.

Organisation and Political Significance

The visit was organised by the Syrian American Alliance for Peace and Prosperity, a non-profit organisation based in Indiana. The group seeks to strengthen U.S.-Syrian ties in the post-Assad era.

Dr. Tariq Katila, one of the organisers, stated that the delegation aims to provide American lawmakers with first-hand insights into Syria’s current economic and social conditions, as well as the ongoing impact of U.S. sanctions. He expressed hope that the visit could serve as the foundation for a new relationship between Washington and Damascus—distinct from the previous reliance on the Russian-Iranian axis.

“This is a fact-finding mission,” Katila said, “to see the situation on the ground, meet with minorities, assess the economic outlook, and evaluate the level of stability and peace.”

Statements and Positions

Speaking to the New York Times upon his arrival in Damascus, Congressman Cory Mills said: “It is important for us to come here and listen directly. There is a tremendous opportunity to help rebuild the country and contribute to regional stability.”

He also linked the mission to former President Donald Trump’s regional priorities, including expanding the Abraham Accords. “We are exploring how to prevent a vacuum in Syria from being filled by hostile forces, and how the U.S. can contribute to reconstruction,” he added.

The delegation also visited the Jobar neighbourhood—one of the areas most heavily affected by regime bombardment—to evaluate the extent of destruction and assess urgent reconstruction needs.

Potential Shift in US Policy

The visit comes amid reports, including from Politico, that the U.S. State Department and Treasury are considering easing long-standing sanctions on Syria. This move would aim to support the country’s political transition and enable a broader international role in reconstruction efforts.

With interest growing in the international community about Syria’s future direction, the visit marks a potential turning point in re-establishing dialogue between Damascus and Washington.

