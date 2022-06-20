Bogdanov: Moscow Efforts to Prevent New Turkish Attack Ongoing

Bogdanov claimed once again that Geneva could no longer be the meeting of the Constitutional Committee, according to the Syria Times.

Russian President’s Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, said that Moscow will continue its efforts to prevent the Turkish regime from launching a new attack on Syrian territory.

“We continue our contacts with Turkey and hope to reach a political and diplomatic agreement,” RIA Novosti News Agency quoted Bogdanov as saying in a press statement on Monday.

Bogdanov noted that the parties concerned with the crisis in Syria are considering moving the meetings of the Constitutional Committee from Geneva to another place.

Earlier, the Russian president’s special envoy to Syria Alexander Lavrentiev, had announced that Geneva had lost its neutral status and could not be a place for the meetings of the Constitutional Committee.

