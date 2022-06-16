Iran Economic Influence in Syria ‘as Dangerous as Military’: SOC

Zuhair Muhammed said Iran continues to strengthen its influence in Syria amid total international inaction, according to the SOC Media Department.

The Syrian Opposition Coalition (SOC) stressed that Iran is seeking to increase its influence in Syria through various means, adding that Iran’s efforts are not limited to military control and sectarian change but also seeking to take control of the country’s economy.

Member of the SOC’s political committee Zuhair Muhammed said Iran continues to strengthen its influence in Syria amid total international inaction. He said Iran established 13 new companies in Syria in 2022.

Muhammed pointed out that the Iranian intentions in Syria are clear, namely to expand its influence in all areas, especially by taking over the economy. He stressed that the Iranian economic expansion is as dangerous as its military expansion through its military arms and militias in the areas under its control.

He also said that Iran would not be satisfied with its military presence as this will not last forever, especially when a political transition is put in place per UN resolutions. Therefore, Iran seeks to penetrate the Syrian society by increasing its religious and economic influence in many parts of Syria.

Economic cooperation between the Assad and Iranian regimes has recently increased through licensing many Iranian companies to operate in Syria. Meanwhile, the Iranian militias still commit heinous crimes against the Syrian people.

