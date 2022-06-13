Former ISIS Emir New Member of Opposition Coalition: Full Details

According to the confidential source, who spoke to Al-Hal Net, the new coalition member "has links to Turkish intelligence."

Confidential sources revealed to al-Hal net on Sunday the identity of one of the new members of the opposition Syrian National Coalition, a Hasakeh governorate representative, Hussein Raad.

According to confidential sources, the new member appointed last Friday was a former emir of the terrorist ISIS. He worked under the name “Emir of al-Hisba” in the city of Shaddadi—countryside of Hasakeh. He was then appointed emir of Hisba in Palmyra, Homs countryside. Subsequently, he was appointed to the city of Mosul in Iraq and delegated to the Higher Committee of ISIS.

13 new coalition members

The opposition Syrian Coalition announced the inclusion of 13 new members in its ranks last Friday as part of the “reform and expansion plan.” It had previously approved this plan to include representatives of Syrian political actors and institutions.

The national coalition included new members as representatives of local councils within the coalition, including Ibrahim Darbala, Azaz city, Haitham Shihabi, al-Bab city, Ali Melhem, Jarabulus city, Muhammad Sheikh Rashid, Afrin city, Muhammad al-Hamdo, Tal Abyad city, and Salim Idris (former Defense Minister in the “interim government” opposition backed by Ankara), and Hussein Raad from the city of Ras al-Ain, a former emir in the “ISIS” organization.

“13 new members representing governorate councils, local councils, the Association of Syrian Kurdish Independents, and independent personalities have joined the general assembly,” the coalition statement said.

The new members participated in the meeting of the General Assembly in its 62nd session on Friday and discussed many issues, including field developments and developments in the political situation, according to the coalition statement.

The Syrian Opposition Coalition witnessed the withdrawal of political blocs and movements against the backdrop of the termination of 14 of its members, according to a decision issued by its president, Salem al-Meslet, in early April. Observers believe that the Syrian opposition, in all its components, has become weak — including the coalition led by just a few figures. The rest of the members are mere numbers.

Recent reforms have raised questions about Turkey’s relationship with the changes within it, as well as the secret of change at this time. The coalition has faced intense criticism recently for not helping Syrians within opposition-held areas and for not making enough progress in negotiations with Damascus. These factors have led to a loss of confidence in the eyes of Syrians, who now see the coalition as completely divorced from the reality in Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.