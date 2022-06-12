SOC Committee of Political Parties and Blocs Holds Discussion on Political Process

Meslet spoke of the latest developments in the political process and the eighth session of the Constitutional Committee, according to the SOC Media Department.

The Syrian Opposition Coalition’s (SOC) Committee of Political Parties and Blocs held a discussion session on the prospects of the political process and changes in the SOC. It brought together representatives of the Syrian national political parties and blocs.

Keynote speakers included SOC’s President Salem al-Meslet, and Vice-presidents Abdulahad Astepho and Abdulhakim Bashar.

Meslet spoke of the latest developments in the political process and the eighth session of the Constitutional Committee. He also held consultations to complete the reform plan, which was approved by the SOC’s General Authority. In addition, he talked about the SOC’s activities, the participation of SOC’s delegations in international political forums, and its meetings with the Syrian communities in the diaspora.

Participants also discussed the Syrian Parties Law, emphasizing the importance of setting clear mechanisms and criteria for national political parties and forces, and procedures for joining the SOC.

They stressed the need to create a real democratic alternative in the country, respect pluralism and political freedoms, raise political awareness, and establish a general consultative meeting for the parties.

Coordinator of the Committee of Political Parties and Blocs, Abdullah Kaddo, spoke about the importance of coordinating positions between the SOC and the rest of the political parties and blocs, especially in light of the difficult circumstances the Syrian revolution is going through.

“As political forces, we are required to discuss and meet constantly to achieve mobilization and advocacy, as well as to assume our responsibilities before the Syrian people,” Kaddo said.

He pointed out that despite the Assad regime’s obstruction of the political process, and the international community’s failure to assume its duties in Syria, there is a need to work to activate the political process by implementing UN resolutions and achieving political transition and meeting the demands of the Syrian people for freedom and democracy.

Kaddo also stressed that everyone agrees on overthrowing the Assad regime and bringing about a peaceful democratic change, preserving Syria’s independence and unity, taking into account the cultural, religious and national peculiarities, and achieving real national unity.

